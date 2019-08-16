FICO cancels Sahuarita Pecan Festival, blames trade tariffs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sahuarita company that organizes the annual Sahuarita Pecan Festival has announced it is cancelling this year’s event originally scheduled for November.
A news release from Farmers Investment Co. said the event had to be canceled because of “global economic conditions, particularly those affecting the pecan market resulting from the imposition of trade tariffs.”
“We are disappointed to cancel the Pecan Festival this year, but we believe we owe it to our employees to focus our resources on our core business,” said Dick Walden FICO President and CEO. “You can be assured that FICO remains committed to Sahuarita and Green Valley and will continue to invest in our community and region as a wonderful place to live and work.”
FICO is one of the world’s largest growers and processors of pecans. It and the Green Valley Pecan Company have been owned by the Walden family for more than 60 years.
FICO informed vendors and sponsors of the cancellation and said fees will be refunded within 30 days.
