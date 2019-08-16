FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A “break” from the excessive heat!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After record breaking or near record breaking temps the last couple of days, things “cool” into the lower 100s for the weekend with the chance of a stray shower. Another wave of record breaking heat possible for the middle of next week.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 105F expected.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper 70s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 103F.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a high of 101F.
MONDAY: Partly sunny skies and warmer with a high of 103F.
TUESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 108F. 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 108F. 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 104F. 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.