FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A “break” from the excessive heat!

By Stephanie Waldref | August 16, 2019 at 3:51 AM MST - Updated August 16 at 3:51 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After record breaking or near record breaking temps the last couple of days, things “cool” into the lower 100s for the weekend with the chance of a stray shower. Another wave of record breaking heat possible for the middle of next week.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 105F expected.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 103F.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a high of 101F.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies and warmer with a high of 103F.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 108F. 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 108F. 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 104F. 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

