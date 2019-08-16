Judge rules sanctuary city measure can appear on November ballot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Superior Court of Pima County judge rejected a lawsuit that sought to keep the sanctuary city initiative off the ballot.
Outside of an appeal, Tucson voters will get to decide for themselves during the general election in November.
“The plaintiffs and parties in opposition to the sanctuary city proposition appearing on the November ballot will be meeting to discuss the feasibility of an appeal,” said David Eppihimer, Chairman of the Pima County Republican Party.
The challenge filed by several plaintiffs, with the support of the Pima County GOP, in Superior Court claimed the number of signatures required was too low. The complaint cited state law would require 12,821 valid signatures instead of the current threshold, which is 9,241.
If the initiative passes in November, Tucson police officers will be barred from detaining people based on their immigration status.
It would also prohibit officers from assisting federal agencies in enforcing immigration law.
