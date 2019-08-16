Longoria, Rodriguez lead Giants in 7-0 victory over Arizona

Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto (Tommy John surgery) threw 49 pitches in 2 2/3 innings in his third rehab start at Class A San Jose on Thursday and is scheduled to throw 55-60 pitches in his next outing. "The way he is throwing, he will be pitching for us in September," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. . RHP Shaun Anderson (middle finger blister) threw a 35-pitch bullpen Thursday and is scheduled for another Saturday. He is eligible to return Monday. . OF Steven Duggar (left shoulder sprain) is to see Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday to determine a course of treatment.