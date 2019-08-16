Marks resigns from Nighthawks hoops and track

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Le’Sean Marks is stepping down as head boys’ basketball and track and field coach at Ironwood Ridge. Marks had coached the Nighthawks’ hoopsters for the last two seasons (15-37).
He announced his resignation in a tweet on Friday.
“There are so many memorable moments that happened within the short time that I was there,” Marks tweeted. “From buzzer beating baskets on the court to state champions on the track every memory is cherished.”
The 1st-time head coach was unable to turn around a program that has struggled since Brian Peabody left for Pima College after the 2013 season.
Peabody had winning seasons in all six of his years leading the Nighthawks, including bringing home a state championship in 2008.
IRHS has had three coaches (Mark Felix, Nick Widera and Marks) since Peabody departed and have missed the state playoffs the last five seasons.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.