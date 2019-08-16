Northwest Fire trains for water rescues with remote control boat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Today, firefighters were seen training with a remote-controlled boat at Silverbell park’s lake.
The boat, named Emily, is kind of like a drone, but for the water, according to Northwest Fire District, that the firefighters control themselves during swift water rescues.
The crew was training with the boat to get familiar with the recent updates to the boats capabilities.
It can carry a life jacket, helmet or cables to someone caught in swift water and used in various types of water terrain.
NWFD says it can be safer than putting a fire crew in the water and wants to remind the community that the Monsoon is not over.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.