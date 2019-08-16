Police arrest two after shooting incident, chase

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police arrested two suspects after a shooting incident and chase through south-side streets on Friday morning, Aug. 16.
According to information from the Tucson Police Department, the man and woman were arrested after trying to run away from a crash that ended the pursuit at Missouri Street and Seventh Avenue.
Police say the suspects fired shots into an unoccupied vehicle in the 3000 block of South Sunset Avenue before trying to enter the home there. The people in the house fled and the suspects left the scene.
The police pursuit began when officers found the suspects driving at Ajo Way and 12th Avenue.
Police are investigating this as a domestic violence incident.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.