Sahuarita schools facing bus driver shortage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sahuarita Unified School District is in need of bus drivers as the school year gets into full swing.
According to the district, it is short about 11 drivers.
The SUSD transportation director Mike Fiesler says there are four people in training to fill some spots.
It is so bad, that he has taken some school bus routes himself and has been driving almost every day. And Fiesler is not the only one helping. Members of his team, from mechanics to the assistant district superintendent, are training to drive.
SUSD has paid training for its bus drivers, and training takes a minimum of about two weeks, depending on a driver’s experience.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.