SILVER ALERT: Missing Maricopa County woman last seen in Queen Creek

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona authorities issued a Silver Alert for a missing Maricopa County woman on Thursday, Aug. 15.
According to the Department of Public Safety, Yvonne Grayson, 54, was last seen in the 21000 block of East Rittenhouse Road in Queen Creek at about 9:40 a.m.
She is described as black, 5-foot-3, 275 pounds, with black/gray hair and brown eyes.
Grayson was last seen wearing a yellow blouse with blue floral print, blue capri pants and blue/gray Sketcher tennis shoes.
She suffers from Schizophrenia and diminished mental capacity.
If you see her, call (602) 876-1011.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.