Threat causes lockdown at medical facility in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A threat at a medical facility on Tucson’s midtown led to a short lockdown on Friday, Aug. 16.
Police confirmed that the lockdown happened at Sonoran Quest Laboratory, 630 N. Alvernon Way, after a threat was called in. Police originally said the lockdown was at a Carondelet Hospital near Fifth Street.
According to information from the Tucson Police Department, someone called with a shooting threat.
Police said a suspect is in custody and the lockdown has been lifted.
No further details were immediately available.
