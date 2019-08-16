Threat causes lockdown at medical facility in Tucson

By KOLD News 13 Staff | August 16, 2019 at 10:29 AM MST - Updated August 16 at 11:29 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A threat at a medical facility on Tucson’s midtown led to a short lockdown on Friday, Aug. 16.

Police confirmed that the lockdown happened at Sonoran Quest Laboratory, 630 N. Alvernon Way, after a threat was called in. Police originally said the lockdown was at a Carondelet Hospital near Fifth Street.

According to information from the Tucson Police Department, someone called with a shooting threat.

Police said a suspect is in custody and the lockdown has been lifted.

No further details were immediately available.

