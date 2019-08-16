UA joins other universities to fight human trafficking

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new effort at the University of Arizona is putting the spotlight on human trafficking this school year.
The UA College of Law is teaming up with the University of San Diego, Duke University and Harvard to better understand how to help victims of the crime.
Law professor Stacy Butler said each university will take its own approach to the topic.
At Arizona, she said students will work to understand the barriers victims face and brainstorm possible solutions through a course that will run parallel with one at San Diego.
Duke will help with outreach and spreading resources gathered. Meanwhile, Harvard will take the material learned and work on possible policy changes.
Butler said human trafficking is a crime that requires all hands on deck is it is difficult to understand and is under-reported.
She said this project can have a big effect around the country, including here in southern Arizona.
“Human trafficking is very hard to measure. While we know that Arizona is one of the top 10 states for reported cases of human trafficking, there’s an unknown number of cases that are never reported. So, it’s most likely a bigger issue in our community than we think," she said.
Students will begin the project on Monday, Aug. 19, which is when classes start for law students.
