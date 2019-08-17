Brooke’s Bargains: FREE Family Activities This Weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Keeping the family entertained is more expensive than ever!
A new BankRate survey shows 70% of people are cutting way back on recreational activities. Never fear! Brooke’s Bargains looked up free things for you to do this weekend.
There's Bats in Flight at Rillito Park, where you can watch hundreds of bats emerge from under the Campbell Avenue Bridge and enjoy family activities from 6:30 to 8:30 Saturday night, August 17th.
Or, check out the Woodstock Anniversary Celebration on Fourth Avenue from noon to 11:30 PM Saturday and Sunday. The 17th and 18th.
Take the kids to see “Hotel Transylvania Three” at the splash pad at Marana Heritage River Park at 7:15 PM August 17th.
