CDO’s Rocker will miss prep opener

By David Kelly | August 17, 2019 at 4:58 PM MST - Updated August 17 at 5:24 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One of Southern Arizona’s best football players won’t be on the field when the season starts this week.

Canyon del Oro junior running back Stevie Rocker suffered a leg injury Wednesday night in a scrimmage against Walden Grove.

Dorados head coach Dusty Peace says Rocker will miss CDO’s season opener Thursday night against Flowing Wells.

Rocker had a fabulous initial varsity season as a sophomore in 2018 rushing for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns. This despite missing one full game and almost all another game due to injury.

The three-star prospect enters this season ranked #10 in the state of Arizona in 2021 (247 Sports).

He currently holds college offers from Arizona, California, Nevada and BYU.

The Dorados are coming off a 7-4 season, losing as the 10th seed to Glendale Cactus (37-26) in the 1st round of the Conference 4A state tournament.

