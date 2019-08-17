End of the road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - FC Tucson’s six-match road trip ends Saturday evening in Greenville, South Carolina when the side takes on South Georgia Tormenta FC.
FCT (6-7-6, 24 points-7th) has been away from Kino North Stadium since July 3rd due to maintenance on the pitch.
The side is 1-1-3 during the stretch and has picked up six points.
FC Tucson enters this weekend last in USL League One in passing accuracy (75%) but 1st in the fixture with 0 red cards.
Devyn Jambga leads FCT with five goals in 17 appearances.
This the third and final meeting of the season between the two sides. Tormenta (8-5-6, 30 points-4th) has won both previous meetings (3-1 and 2-0).
FC Tucson will return home next Saturday to take on Orlando City B at 7:30 p.m.
