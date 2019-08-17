Argument leads to one shot at motel parking lot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man was taken to the hospital after being shot in No-Tel Motel’s parking lot, police say.
Sgt. Dugan with the Tucson Police Department said it happened early Saturday morning, Aug. 17 near Grant Rd. and Oracle Rd.
TPD said the shooting was a result of an argument and that police are still looking for suspect.
A friend took the shot man to the hospital with critical injuries, according to TPD.
If anyone has information, police ask that you call 911 or 88-CRIME.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.