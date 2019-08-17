Stabbing suspect on run in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A suspect is on the run following a stabbing in Tucson Friday, Aug. 16, city police said.
Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, said it started as a road rage incident between two men on Sixth Avenue.
The men got out of their vehicles just south of 22nd and got into an argument, according to Dugan.
One of the men stabbed the other and fled the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
As of 5:30 p.m., there are no major road restrictions in the area.
