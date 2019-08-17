UAPD asking for help identifying suspect in armed robbery, carjacking

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to identify two suspects involved in an armed robbery involving a carjacking and a third person of interest.
On August 17, 2019, UAPD investigated a report of an armed robbery involving a carjacking in the Main Gate Garage. Two males forcefully took a vehicle by armed means. There were no injuries during the robbery.
The suspects’ descriptions are approximate:
· Hispanic Male
· Late 20’s to early 30’s years of age
· 5’9” tall
· 160 lbs.
· Wearing a black and red hoodie
· Hispanic Male
· 20 to 30 years of age
· 5’11” tall
· 160 lbs.
· Wearing baseball cap and white t-shirt
The person of interest description:
· White or Hispanic Male
· 20 to 30 years of age
· Average height
· Average build
· Wearing white baseball cap, dark hoodie with logo, red and dark athletic shorts and dark shoes
Stolen Vehicle (2006 dark gray Lexus GS300 4 door, California License Plate 5TGJ335)
Anyone with information regarding the identification of these males or the location of the vehicle is asked to contact UAPD at 520-621-8273 or 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, call 88-CRIME.
For any questions about campus safety, please contact UAPD Crime Prevention at 520-621-4219.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.