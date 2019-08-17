UAPD asking for help identifying suspect in armed robbery, carjacking

By KOLD News 13 Staff | August 17, 2019 at 1:57 PM MST - Updated August 17 at 2:00 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to identify two suspects involved in an armed robbery involving a carjacking and a third person of interest.

On August 17, 2019, UAPD investigated a report of an armed robbery involving a carjacking in the Main Gate Garage. Two males forcefully took a vehicle by armed means. There were no injuries during the robbery.

The suspects’ descriptions are approximate:

· Hispanic Male

· Late 20’s to early 30’s years of age

· 5’9” tall

· 160 lbs.

· Wearing a black and red hoodie

· Hispanic Male

· 20 to 30 years of age

· 5’11” tall

· 160 lbs.

· Wearing baseball cap and white t-shirt

Police are looking for suspect involved in UA carjacking. (Source: UAPD)
The person of interest description:

· White or Hispanic Male

· 20 to 30 years of age

· Average height

· Average build

· Wearing white baseball cap, dark hoodie with logo, red and dark athletic shorts and dark shoes

Stolen Vehicle (2006 dark gray Lexus GS300 4 door, California License Plate 5TGJ335)

Stolen Vehicle (2006 dark gray Lexus GS300 4 door, California License Plate 5TGJ335) (Source: UAPD)
Anyone with information regarding the identification of these males or the location of the vehicle is asked to contact UAPD at 520-621-8273 or 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, call 88-CRIME.

For any questions about campus safety, please contact UAPD Crime Prevention at 520-621-4219.

