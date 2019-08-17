Wildcat Breakdown: Receivers make room for Joiner

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Cienega Bobcats product Jamarye Joiner will likely see the field for the Arizona Wildcats after all in 2019.
The redshirt freshman, who saw snaps last season in games as a quarterback, has made the position switch to wide receiver to start his first full eligible season.
Our David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) dive right into the reason this move is the right decision and what this means for Joiner and the Wildcats moving forward.
Wildcat Breakdown is back for a 9th season. Kelly will be joined weekly most often by Howell. The pair began their relationship of analyzing the Cats in 2010 when D.K. was the anchor for the Arizona Wildcats Radio Network and Howell was a TV sideline reporter for the UA football games produced by Arizona IMG College.
Howell, a local fitness professional, appears every Friday (or the night before a game) during the season for Wildcat Preview as he and Kelly get you set with key matchups for the upcoming UA contest and then again on Wildcat Breakdown each Sunday where the duo recap the highs and lows from the recently completed Cats affair.
