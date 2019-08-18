Calderon and Scott sock it outta the park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sierra Vista’s Angelee Calderon and Tucson’s Valarie Scott took their softball swings to the Little League World Series on Sunday.
The two competed in the 1st T-Mobile Little League Home Derby at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Scott, who plays for Flowing Wells-Continental Little League, smacked two home runs in the 1st round to finish tied for 1st place and advanced to the semifinal.
She did not hit a home run in the semifinals and thus did not move on for a chance to swing for the championship.
Calderon, out of Ponytail Little League, finished with one home run.
Both ladies competed on the state level before advancing the Home Run derby West Regional Finals in Seattle, Washington.
Aubrey Clark (Iowa) and Everest Ouellette (Florida) won the event which featured eight hitters on both the softball and baseball sides and each did so on their final swing of the day.
UA Softball Hall of Famer pitcher and national champion Jennie Finch ('01) was the honorary captain for the softball competition.
Little League Softball Home Run Derby results:
First round
- Jeylene Joza (Washington Park Little League in Jersey City, N.J.): 2
- Valarie Scott (Flowing Wells Continental LL): 2
- Ciana Gaines (Elmer, N.J.): 1
- Aubrey Clark (Johnston, Iowa): 1
- Angelee Calderon (Ponytail Little League): 1
- Keira Cook (East Greenbush LL, Castleton on Hudson, N.Y.): 0
- Kendall Becker (North Kitsap National LL in Washington): 0
- Michelle Britt (Tinton Falls, N.J.): 0
Tiebreaker
- Clark: 1
- Gaines: 1
- Calderon: 0
Second round
- Joza: 7 (9 total)
- Clark: 5 (6 total)
- Gaines: 1 (2 total)
- Scott: 0 (2 total)
Championship round
- Clark: 5
- Joza: 5
Championship tiebreaker
- Clark: 2
- Joza: 1
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.