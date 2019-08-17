FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The monsoon has disappeared for a little while extreme heat settles in.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Limited thunderstorm chances through Wednesday. Another excessive heat warning will be going into effect by the middle of next week.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid-70s.
TOMORROW: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a high of 103F.
MONDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 105F.
TUESDAY: Extreme heat once again. A high of 108F is expected in the afternoon. Excessive heat warning in place.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 108F. Excessive heat warning expires this evening.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 103F. Isolated (20%) shower/storm possible.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly cooler with a high of 99F expected. 20% chance for an isolated shower and thunderstorm.
SATURDAY: 30% chance for showers and t-storms. A high of 96F is expected.
