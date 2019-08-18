Late foul leaves FC Tucson with a frustrating draw

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This is a draw that FC Tucson won’t come home feeling good about.
A foul on defender Lamar Batista with just under four minutes remaining allowed South Georgia’s Marco Micaletto the chance to knock home a penalty kick against goal keeper Carlos Merancio and Tormenta FC to steal a 1-1 result in the final of FC Tucson’s six straight road matches.
FC Tucson finishes the trek 1-1-4, securing seven points.
The boys had taken a 1-0 lead in the 78th minute on a penalty kick goal by Jordan Jones, his team-leading 6th goal of the season.
FCT (6-7-7, 25 points-7th) remains in 7th place in the USL League One table with eight matches remaining, six points behind Chattanooga and Tormenta FC (8-5-7, 31 points-T3rd) who currently hold the final two of the league four playoff positions.
After six straight road matches. FC Tucson will now play their next three inside the friendly confines of Kino North Stadium:
(Sat. Aug. 24) Orlando City B (Fri. Aug. 30) Chattanooga Red Wolves (Fri. Sep. 6) Lansing Ignite
All three matches will kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
