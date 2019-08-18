Police searching for suspect after pedestrian struck twice in fatal hit and run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run pedestrian collision that occurred yesterday morning on Tucson’s west-side after a pedestrian was struck twice by two separate vehicles.
On August 17, 2019, just after midnight, officers from Operations Division West were dispatched to the area of 1st Avenue and Kelso Street for a report of a serious injury collision involving a pedestrian.
Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive female in the roadway that was being treated by motorists that stopped to assist. Tucson Fire and detectives with the Tucson Police Traffic Investigations Unit were also on scene.
The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene.
According to interviews conducted by officers and detectives, it was determined that a gray 2016 Mazda passenger car was southbound in the curb lane of 1st Avenue. After passing through the intersection at Kelso Street, the Mazda collided with the pedestrian who was crossing 1st Avenue from east to west. The pedestrian was approximately 50 feet south of the intersection and was not in a crosswalk. The driver immediately stopped to render aid and then remained on scene where he cooperated with the investigation.
Shortly after the pedestrian was struck, a second southbound vehicle struck the pedestrian.
The driver of that vehicle continued southbound and fled from the scene without stopping.
There were no signs or symptoms of impairment observed on the driver of the Mazda and speed did not appear to be a factor. It is uncertain at this time if speed was a factor involving the other vehicle.
Detectives are still trying to obtain information about the vehicle that fled. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.