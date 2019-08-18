Police searching for suspect after pedestrian struck twice in fatal hit and run

According to interviews conducted by officers and detectives, it was determined that a gray 2016 Mazda passenger car was southbound in the curb lane of 1st Avenue. After passing through the intersection at Kelso Street, the Mazda collided with the pedestrian who was crossing 1st Avenue from east to west. The pedestrian was approximately 50 feet south of the intersection and was not in a crosswalk. The driver immediately stopped to render aid and then remained on scene where he cooperated with the investigation.