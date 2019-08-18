Prep football is here

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the ninth straight season Coaches for Charity will stage a Kickoff Classic to commence the 2019 high school football season.
Eight teams will square off in the four signature games beginning on Thursday night with Flowing Wells travelling north to take on Canyon del Oro.
The Caballeros are in their first season under new head coach Scott Cortese. The Dorados are not expected to have top rusher Stevie Rocker for the game due to injury.
Spotlight games to be held Friday, August 23 include:
- Maryvale at Tucson
- Buena at Catalina Foothills
- Rio Rico at Pusch Ridge
The Falcons also have a new coach this season in Darrius Kelly. How fitting his 1st game is against none other than the Colts, his alma mater. The defensive back played collegiately at Pima before going on the Syracuse.
Former UA Football player Julius Holt (’82) was the keynote speaker at the event as the Signature Coach Award recipient. He is the commissioner of the Tucson Youth Football and Spirit Federation which will commence its 50th anniversary season on August 24.
Coaches for Charity awards academic scholarships to students/athletes of all abilities and provides support to community organizations.
All games start at 7pm.
