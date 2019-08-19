WNBA: Bonner has 30 points, 10 rebounds; Mercury beat Liberty

New York (8-18) scored nine consecutive points to take an eight-point lead early in the fourth quarter, but Bonner scored the Mercury's final 12 points in a 16-4 run that gave Phoenix a 66-63 lead with 1:44 to play. Tanisha Wright answered with a driving layup and, after Bonner missed a 3-pointer, Leilani Mitchell stole a pass and then stepped around a screen and hit a straightaway 3-pointer to make it 69-65 with 54 seconds left. Phoenix hit 7 of 8 from the free-throw line from there.