FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A dry and hot start to the work week with an excessive heat warning going into effect by Tuesday.

By Jaclyn Selesky | August 18, 2019 at 5:40 PM MST - Updated August 18 at 5:40 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - June-like heat settling in once again. We’ll cool off by the end of the day-forecast as storm chances return.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper-70s.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny with a high of 105F.

TUESDAY: Extreme heat once again. A high of 110F is expected in the afternoon. Excessive heat warning in place.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 110F. Excessive heat warning expires this evening.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 103F. 20% shower/storm possible.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly cooler with a high of 99F expected. 30% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

SATURDAY: 30% chance for showers and t-storms. A high of 98F is expected.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 99F.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.