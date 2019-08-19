FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive heat again this week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - June-like heat settling in once again! We’ll thankfully be cooling off by the end of the week as storm chances return!
MONDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 105F.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper-70s.
TUESDAY: Extreme heat once again. A high of 109F is expected in the afternoon. Excessive heat warning in place.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 109F. Excessive heat warning expires this evening.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 103F. 20% shower/storm possible.
FRIDAY: 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny high of 97F expected.
SATURDAY: 40% chance for showers and t-storms. A high of 96F is expected.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 99F.
