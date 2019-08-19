Group to offer community space at Tucson Mall for creative arts, events

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new and unique tenant is moving into the Tucson Mall. The Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance calls this space its new home, which fulfills a dream of providing a creative space for the community.
That dream is realized in the 14,000-square foot space at the mall, which will be called Catalyst Art Center and Maker Space. The plan is to open in October and to offer classes there in late October or early November. Once the space is open, they will have normal mall business hours and will be open 5 days a week.
The space has five classrooms for arts, music, robotics and cooking.
There’s an open space and stage for concerts, where they want to host community events, concerts and culinary events.
The back of the space has small conference rooms and a co-working area.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.