Happy Birthday, Tucson!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sunday, the Southern Arizona Transportation Museum was filled with more than trains. It was filled with the culture and history of Tucson.
The Tucson Metro Chamber hosted the 244th birthday for Tucson. From mariachis to Chinese Dragon dance, the message of Tucson being a multicultural epicenter was obvious.
“I like the long history and the multiculturalism and the appreciation of different cultures,” said Lara Morrison, who attended the birthday celebration.
Tucson mayor Jonathan Rothschild spoke and helped hand out the birthday cakes, which were fittingly decorated with Saguaros and images of downtown Tucson.
Tucson’s official birthday is on Tuesday, August 20. The 20th was the day in 1775 when the Tucson Presido was formed.
