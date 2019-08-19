Jury finds man guilty of deadly shooting in 2018

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County jury returned a guilty verdict against a Tucson man accused of killing a man after following his girlfriend to the man’s apartment.
According to the Pima County Attorney’s Office, David Eagle Bear Turner was convicted on Tuesday, Aug. 13, of first-degree murder, kidnapping, first-degree burglary, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Prosecutors said Turner discovered that his girlfriend was visiting another man’s apartment early on March 24, 2018. Turner kicked open the door and held both victims there for over an hour before shooting 24-year-old Javier Quiroz.
Turner was taken in custody that morning in the parking lot of the complex at 3201 E. Fort Lowell Road.
Turner will be sentenced on Sept. 16.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.