Man injured after attempting to extinguish house fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was left injured as the result of a house fire in Drexel Heights on Monday, Aug. 19.
At around 2pm, Drexel Heights Fire District alongside Pima County Sherriff’s Officers and Pascua Pueblo Fire Department responded to a doublewide trailer house fire in the area of 6000 S. Speaks Trail, where a resident was injured.
According to first responders, a 60-year-old man woke up to his house on fire.
He rescued his pets and attempted to fight the fire with a fire extinguisher, which resulted in the man being burned with serious injuries.
PCSO sprayed the resident with water from a garden house as DHFD arrived.
The man was transported to Banner UMC.
Firefighters are still fighting the fire as the heat and wind have hindered efforts to extinguish the fire.
