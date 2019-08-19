Man with criminal history sentenced in fatal stabbing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Niger Noriega was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Thursday, Aug. 15 after being convicted of murder in connection to the fatal stabbing of Leroy Calvillo in June 2018.
In a separate case, Noriega was sentenced to an additional 10 years for an aggravated assault on a corrections officer.
He was convicted by a jury in each case.
Noriega is known to have a criminal history that includes convictions out of Mohave County for burglary in 2011 and aggravated assault in 2014.
While in prison, Noriega was in trouble several times for drugs, assault and weapons possession.
He was released from prison on April 13, 2018, about two months before Calvillo was killed.
