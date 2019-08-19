One person displaced by fire outside apartment building

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One resident of a midtown apartment building was displaced after a fire that happened in an exterior utility room on Sunday night, Aug. 18.
According to the Tucson Fire Department, the fire was reported by several callers shortly before 6 p.m.
Fire crews found the fire burning the utility room and impinging on the two-story apartment building. Paramedic crews determined that there were no people inside any of the apartments.
There were no reported injuries.
Investigators are working to determine the fire’s cause and origin.
Damages have not yet been estimated.
