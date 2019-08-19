Oro Valley police ask for help identifying four suspects in electronics thefts

Oro Valley police say the suspects are associated with a blue Ford Explorer.
By KOLD News 13 Staff | August 19, 2019 at 10:59 AM MST - Updated August 19 at 11:32 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley police are looking for four men who are alleged to have worked together to steal electronics.

According to police, the thefts happened at the Oro Valley Target in April, but the men are also suspected of thefts at other Targets in the Tucson area.

We are asking the public's help in identifying the four suspects in these photos. They are suspected of working as a...

Posted by Oro Valley Police Department on Monday, August 19, 2019

The men are associated with a blue Ford Explorer.

If you know any of the men or recognize the vehicle police ask you to call 520-229-4900 and refer to case No. V19041179.

