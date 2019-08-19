Oro Valley police ask for help identifying four suspects in electronics thefts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley police are looking for four men who are alleged to have worked together to steal electronics.
According to police, the thefts happened at the Oro Valley Target in April, but the men are also suspected of thefts at other Targets in the Tucson area.
The men are associated with a blue Ford Explorer.
If you know any of the men or recognize the vehicle police ask you to call 520-229-4900 and refer to case No. V19041179.
