Tucson ‘Moms Demand Action’ rally for gun reform

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The call heard across the country was loud and clear in Tucson Sunday night.
‘Moms Demand Action’ and other activists gathered in Himmel Park to rally for gun reform.
Following back-to-back mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, dozens of 'recess rallies’ were held across the country this weekend to urge state and federal lawmakers to pass legislation to reduce gun violence.
Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild told the crowd the time is now for lawmakers to act on universal background checks and ‘red flag’ laws.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.