Tucson Police looking to identify suspect in check fraud case

Source: (TPD Twitter)
August 19, 2019 at 3:53 PM MST - Updated August 19 at 3:53 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is looking to identify a suspect who they believe cashed an elderly victim’s stolen check as well as attempting to cash a second one.

According to police, in March earlier this year, the suspect attempted to cash the first check at a US Bank on 1940 E. Broadway, but was unsuccessful. He then went to a US Bank on 1767 E. Prince and cashed another stolen check from the same victim.

Detectives are asking anyone who may recognize this man pictured to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

