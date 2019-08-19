Tucson Police looking to identify suspect in check fraud case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is looking to identify a suspect who they believe cashed an elderly victim’s stolen check as well as attempting to cash a second one.
According to police, in March earlier this year, the suspect attempted to cash the first check at a US Bank on 1940 E. Broadway, but was unsuccessful. He then went to a US Bank on 1767 E. Prince and cashed another stolen check from the same victim.
Detectives are asking anyone who may recognize this man pictured to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
