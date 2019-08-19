Vail man sentenced to two life terms plus 21-years for deadly attack on family

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Vail man who admitted to killing his wife and daughter and trying to kill his son was sentenced on Monday, Aug. 19, in a Pima County courtroom.
According to the Pima County Superior Court, Hernando Enriquez was sentenced to two life terms for the murders and 21 years for the attempted murder. The terms will run consecutively, and Enriquez must serve at least 25 years without the possibility of release in each life sentence.
Enriquez killed his wife, Sandra Enriquez and teenage daughter, Isabelle Enriquez, in their home in February 2018. He attacked his son, too, but the son was able to escape and call for help.
Enriquez pleaded guilty to the the crimes on June 10.
