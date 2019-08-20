ACTION DAY: Thunderstorms expected on Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather team has declared an Action Day for Friday, Aug. 23, because of increased chances for thunderstorms.
TUESDAY: Excessive heat warning in place with a high of 109 is expected.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows around 80 degrees.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 109. Excessive heat warning expires in the evening.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 103. 20 percent chance of a storm.
FRIDAY: 50 percent chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. High in the mid 90s.
SATURDAY: 40 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the low 90s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
MONDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 105.
