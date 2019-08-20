Celebrate Tucson’s 244th birthday at the Presidio museum

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s 244th Birthday Fiesta will be held today at the Presidio San Agustín Museum.
The museum is located at 196 N. Court Ave. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and the event runs from 5-8:30 p.m.
The free event will celebrate Tucson’s 244th birthday in the context of the community’s long and rich history.
Date: Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
Times: 4:30 p.m. - Doors open with music by Los Changuitos Feos de Tucson, happy hour, and nohost bar and taco bar
5-6:15 p.m. - Program Before, during, and after program – Entertainment by Los Changuitos Feos, DanzaCultura Folkorico, and Gertie and the T.O. Boyz, free birthday cake, and exhibit tables
8:30 p.m. - Event ends
Place: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum (196 N. Court Ave.)
The party is presented by the Tucson-Pima County Historical Commission and the Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum. Sponsors include Pima County, the City of Tucson, the Arizona Daily Star, Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment, Rio Nuevo, Visit Tucson, the Downtown Tucson Partnership, El Charro, Cox Communications, Mister Car Wash, and Long Realty.
There will be appearances by Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild and Pima County Board of Supervisors Chair Richard Elias.
Other activities include live music from the youth mariachi group Los Changuitos Feos de Tucson, DanzaCultura Folklorico, and Gertie and the T.O. Boyz. There also will be tables for Tucson historical organizations, and posthumous recognition of Mr. Bobby Benton with special guest Ted Ramirez, Tucson’s official troubadour.
See Tucson’s historic flags displayed, and enjoy free birthday cake, sponsored by Long Realty.
Parking is available at various locations (fees may apply). For additional parking information, visit https://www.tucsonaz.gov/park-tucson.
For more information, or questions about ADA accommodations and accessibility for this event, contact Amy Hartmann-Gordon, Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, (520) 331-6974.
