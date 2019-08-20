FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record breaking heat on tap!

By Stephanie Waldref | August 20, 2019 at 3:56 AM MST - Updated August 20 at 3:56 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - June-like heat settling in once again! We’ll thankfully be cooling off by the end of the week as storm chances return!

TUESDAY: Excessive heat warning in place with a high of 109F is expected.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows around 80 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 109F. Excessive heat warning expires in the evening.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 103F. 20% chance of a storm.

FRIDAY: 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. High in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 105F.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.