Wednesday is deadline to mail ballots for primary election

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Tucson is conducting an all ballot-by-mail primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 27, for mayor and council members for Ward 1, Ward 2 and Ward 4.
Eligible residents who live within the city of Tucson are advised to mail their ballots by Wednesday, Aug. 21, in order to be sure they are received in time to get counted.
All vote-by-mail ballots must be received by the City Clerk’s Office by 7 p.m. on election day. Voters in Tucson can also bring their ballots to the following voting locations, all of which will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 27:
- Department of Housing and Community Development, 320 N. Commerce Park Loop
- Morris K. Udall Regional Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road
- Donna R. Liggins Recreation Center, 2160 N. Sixth Avenue
- William Clements Recreation Center, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive
- El Pueblo Senior Center, 101 W. Irvington Road
- Parks and Recreation Administration, Randolph Park, 900 S. Randolph Way
- Tucson City Clerk, Elections Center, 800 E. 12th Street (Ballots can be brought here any weekday before election day between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.)
Registered voters can do any of the following at the locations listed above:
- Drop off “voted” vote-by-mail ballot
- Bring your vote-by-mail ballot, cast the ballot in person and drop it in the ballot box
- Receive and vote a vote-by-mail replacement ballot
To receive a replacement ballot, you must present a signed, sworn statement that the ballot was lost, spoiled, destroyed or not received. These statements will be available at each voting location.
For an official list of the 2019 write-in candidates go to: https://www.tucsonaz.gov/files/clerks/07-18-19_Write-in_Listing.pdf.
For an official list of all candidates running for office go to: https://www.tucsonaz.gov/files/clerks/07-15-19_Listing_2.pdf or call the city of Tucson at 520-791-3221.
Only voters registered as Democrats, Republican or Party Not Designated (PND)/Independent (IND) voters who have requested a political party ballot will receive a ballot with candidate names listed.
The Tucson city clerk began mailing ballots to voters on Aug. 2. The deadline to register for the primary election was July 29. In order to be eligible to vote in an election, you must complete and submit your voter registration form by midnight on the 29th day prior to election day. That deadline always falls on a Monday.
For more information regarding voter registration, voters may call Pima County Recorder’s office at 520-724-4330.
If voters would like specific information regarding the city of Tucson primary election they may visit www.tucsonaz.gov or call the city of Tucson’s Elections Department at 520-791-3221.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.