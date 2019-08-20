No mailing it in for postal workers; can’t beat the heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We're feeling the heat here in southern Arizona with possible record-breaking temperatures and excessive heat warnings on the way.
Though, some people may be feeling it more.
Many are lucky to have A/C in Arizona.
It’s a lifesaver inside the car, but not a luxury all have.
"If you can't take the heat, this isn't the job for you," said Tony Rodriguez. He's been a postal carrier for USPS for the last three years.
He delivers mail each day.
"The job may seem repetitious," he said. "Every day is different."
But in the summertime, one thing is consistent. It's hot.
"We don't want to be here more than we have to, but the mail dictates how long we are out," Rodriguez said.
You can't stamp out the sun.
"I just grin and bear it."
Gloves and the right clothing help Rodriguez do the job.
While many can find relief, you'd be surprised. Some carriers say outside may be more comfortable.
"You can add another 15 degrees in our truck," Rodriguez said. "Most of us that have walking routes where we're constantly jumping in and out of our vehicle, we like those routes."
With no A/C to seek refuge in, Rodriguez does what he can at a job he enjoys. Though he remains a little jealous of those of us who "have it easy."
"When I see my wife wearing a sweater saying like - oh it's cold - I always tell her go step outside, you'll warm up really quick."
Though Rodriguez has to handle the heat, he just can't mail it in.
USPS has all of their mail carriers go through mandatory heat-related safety training as part of the job.
Rodriguez said if a heat-related emergency were to happen, he knows exactly what to do.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.