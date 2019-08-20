Man pleads guilty nearly 8 years after fatal shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Adam Dwayne Small has reached a plea deal in a homicide from 2011 when a man was killed hours after a U of A football game.
Small, whose trial was set to begin Tuesday, Aug. 20, pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
He faces at least seven years when he is sentenced Monday, Aug. 26.
Small was arrested in June 2019, almost eight years after a fatal shooting in Tucson.
Authorities said Small and Juan Gil killed Francisco Gastelo hours after a University of Arizona football game on September 2011.
In October 2011, Gil was arrested and eventually convicted of first-degree murder and several other charges. He’s serving a life sentence in state prison.
According to court records, a person facing unrelated charges of his own named Small as a suspect. This individual said Small admitted to pulling the trigger, according to paperwork filed in Pima County Superior Court.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.