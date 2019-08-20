Rising temps prompt Salvation Army’s Operation Chill Out

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - To provide respite from the scorching summer heat, through Aug. 31, The Salvation Army will initiate Operation Chill Out when the National Weather Service forecasts a temperature of 102 degrees or above in Tucson.
On such days, The Salvation Army will be at select park providing water and heat relief items for the homeless:
- Santa Rita Park (22nd St./4th Ave)
So far this summer, Operation Chill Out has distributed 22078 bottles of water along with much needed summer heat relief items.
There is a crucial need for donations of unopened bottled water, sunscreen, sun glasses, lip balm, hats, umbrellas, and light-colored clothing.
Donations can be dropped off at The Salvation Army Hospitality House (1002 N. Main Ave.), and at any Naughton’s Plumbinglocation. You can also make a monetary donation at SalvationArmyTucson.org/operation-chill-out or by calling The Hospitality House at 520-795-9671.
"As we are nearing the end of Operation Chill Out, with only two weeks left, it is wonderful to see what a community can do together when it has one common goal. We are so grateful for our valued community partners and people who have made donations. Together, we have distributed 22,078 bottled waters to our neighbors in need, " said Captain Ellen Oh, The Salvation Army Tucson Area Coordinator. "Your generous donations make a difference."
For more information, visit SalvationArmyTucson.org, and follow them on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.