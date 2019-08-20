Tucson birthday stamp winner announced

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Grand Prize Winner of the 12th Annual Tucson Birthday Stamp Design Contest was unveiled this morning.
GRAND PRIZE WINNER: Nola Gelling is a 12-year-old who attends Khalsa Montessori school as a 7th grader.
DESCRIPTION OF GRAND WINNER:
Nola grew up drawing in her mother’s studio and loves to create art. Her family enjoys exploring the Sonoran desert and they like to try to find cristate or “crested” saguaros. Cristate saguaros have mutations that sometimes look like fans. Her colorful drawing of one of the famous cristate saguaros in Sabino Canyon is an eye-catcher with the beautiful blue Tucson sky in the background. Nola used pencils, markers, and acrylic paint to create this colorful work of art that reminds us of why we love Tucson. “A lot of people know about Sabino Canyon but not a lot of people know about the Sabino Canyon Fan, cristate saguaro,” said Nola. Happy Birthday Tucson. 244 years old today!
The stamps are legal custom USPS stamps and can be used for mailing letters. Because they are custom, they are only available through the Postal History Foundation, which is a non-profit that supports teachers and students in classrooms locally and across the country.
The top five winners from three age groups were given awards and prizes today at the ceremony. Every student was given a Bookmans gift certificate (donated by Bookmans), collectable stamps, and other prizes.
OTHER WINNERS: In addition, two designs from each age group were selected and printed as collectible art work on envelopes used to commemorate the event. Collectible envelope (cachet) winners and schools attended are as follows.
Age 5-8: Luna Spigut, Ventana Vista Elementary and Jack Fletcher, Tanque Verde Elementary
Age 9-12: Ashley Martinez, Manzo Elementary and Zoe Douglas, Sycamore Elementary
Age 13-17: Alyssa O’Haver, Marana High School and Vanesa Cardenas Garcia, University High School.
SALES OF STAMPS AND COLLECTIBLE ENVELOPES BENEFIT THE YOUTH PROGRAM at the PHF: The cost is $1.50 per stamp, the proceeds benefit the Stamp Discovery program which annually supports 13,000+ teachers and students locally and across the country with lessons and stamps for classroom use. Collectible envelopes can be purchased for .50¢ per envelope. Collectible envelope drawings are at right.
To buy stamps and cachets drop by the Postal History Foundation, or contact Lisa Dembowski, Education Director, at 520-623-6652 x 102 to order over the phone. You may also email her at education@phftucson.org . Order forms are on line at www.postalhistoryfoundation.org Hours M-F 9am – 3pm
The top fifteen winners will be on exhibit at the Postal History Foundation until the 2020 Awards ceremony next year.
