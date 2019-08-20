Tucson birthday stamp winner announced

Nola grew up drawing in her mother’s studio and loves to create art. Her family enjoys exploring the Sonoran desert and they like to try to find cristate or “crested” saguaros. Cristate saguaros have mutations that sometimes look like fans. Her colorful drawing of one of the famous cristate saguaros in Sabino Canyon is an eye-catcher with the beautiful blue Tucson sky in the background. Nola used pencils, markers, and acrylic paint to create this colorful work of art that reminds us of why we love Tucson. “A lot of people know about Sabino Canyon but not a lot of people know about the Sabino Canyon Fan, cristate saguaro,” said Nola. Happy Birthday Tucson. 244 years old today!