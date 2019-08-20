Tucson man found guilty of midtown robbery, homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man has been convicted in a midtown homicide.
On Tuesday Aug. 20, a jury found Scott Lee Baucom guilty of first-degree murder, armed robbery, vehicle theft and credit card theft.
Authorities said Baucom robbed and fatally shot 46-year-old Mitchell Smith in March 2017.
Smith’s body was found inside his home in the 2500 block of East 3rd Street.
Smith’s vehicle was missing, but was located a short time later on Fourth Ave near Sixth Street.
Tucson police said Baucom, an associate of Smith, was near the vehicle and was carrying several items that belonged to Smith.
He will be sentenced on Oct. 4.
