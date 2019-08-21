Abandoned house catches fire near midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Fire Department responded to a house fire near midtown.
The call came in around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, that an abandoned home near Prince and Stone had caught fire.
The TFD said no one was inside and neighbors said there had been a homeless man seen living there at one time.
The TFD said they had three fire trucks at the scene and that the cause is still under investigation. There were no injuries to firefighters or people.
