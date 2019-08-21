Arizona officers receive investigations training on animal cruelty and violent crimes in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the Humane Society of the United States are hosting training to help law enforcement officers investigate animal abuse and prevent violent crimes.
The training will be on August 23 in Tucson, Arizona.
All divisions of law enforcement officers are invited, including humane officers, city and state police, sheriffs/deputies, prosecutors and dog wardens. This training is not open to the public. This course is eligible for continuing education credit through the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board.
Todd Stosuy, field services manager for the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter and law enforcement trainer for the HSUS, will be presenting on various topics including how animal cruelty crimes are associated with other felonies; evidence collection as related to animal crimes; and knowing, interpreting and applying animal cruelty and fighting laws.
“We applaud the over 110 law enforcement and animal control officers, prosecutors, criminal justice and animal care professionals who will be attending this training to expand their knowledge base of cruelty investigations and receive critical tools to combat crimes against animals and often humans, too,” stated Kellye Pinkleton, the Humane Society of the United States’ senior state director in Arizona. “This is our fourth training in the past few years in Arizona and appreciate agencies such as the Pima County Sheriff’s Department which care deeply about fighting animal abuse.”
“The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is honored to host this year’s animal cruelty training for law enforcement presented by the Humane Society of the United States,” said Robin Crehan of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. “We know our community supports this important area of investigation and welcome many of our law enforcement partners who are attending this important training.”
