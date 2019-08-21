Cindy McCain pens Washington Post op-ed about late husband

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The widow of Sen. John McCain wrote an opinion column for the Washington Post about her late husband on Tuesday, Aug. 20.
The column was published just days before the one-year anniversary of John McCain’s death from cancer on Aug. 25. In it, she describes McCain as a passionate patriot who loved a good fight, but never sacrificed civility.
Her wish, as stated in the column, is for “all Americans to take a pledge of civility by committing to causes larger than ourselves and joining together across the aisle or whatever divides us to make the better place.”
