Computer outages hit MVD buildings across Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -All MVD offices in Arizona are dealing with computer outages at this time.
Arizona Department of Transportation has asked the public to delay any visit to the MVD until this outage problem is corrected.
ADOT said in a tweet that technicians are currently working on the problem.
This comes only a week after very long lines at the Arizona MVD offices on the north and east sides of Tucson were reported.
According to ADOT, the MVD regional office in Tucson were completing training for the “new MVD internal computer system that’s going online later this year."
