FBI seeks help identifying serial armed bank robber dubbed ‘Red Beard Bandit’

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The FBI is asking for help in identifying a suspect in four bank robberies in Tucson and Chandler.
In each robbery the suspect either showed a handgun or said he was armed with a gun or an explosive device.
The FBI is calling the man the Red Beard Bandit because his beard appears red in one of the photos.
The suspect is described as a white man with light complexion, 35 to 45 years old, 5-foot-8 to 6-foot, 175 to 200 pounds with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a hat, sunglasses and a long-sleeved shirt.
The FBI said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
He is a suspect in the following robberies:
- April 4, Pima Federal Credit Union, 231 N. Pantano Road, Tucson
- May 20, National Bank of Arizona, 5360 N. La Cholla, Tucson
- June 28, Bank of the West, 3175 N. Swan Road, Tucson
- Aug. 8, Wells Fargo Bank, 1090 E. Ray Road, Chandler
Anyone with information on the Red Beard Bandit is asked to call the FBI Phoenix Field Office at 623-466-1999 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Tips can also be reported to tips.fbi.gov.
